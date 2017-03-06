North Korea and Malaysia issue travel bans as row deepens over Kim death

North Korea said it was banning Malaysians from leaving the country as its diplomatic battle escalated dramatically over the poisoning death of Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's estranged half brother. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said the travel ban was tantamount to hostage-taking and said his country would immediately respond in kind by banning North Koreans from leaving Malaysia.

