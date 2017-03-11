Nigeria wants Shell to open major pip...

Nigeria wants Shell to open major pipeline but attack feared

Read more: Canada.com

Nigeria wants Royal Dutch Shell to reopen one of its main pipelines but the oil multinational is resisting, analysts say, for fear it could once again be bombed by militants. The Trans Forcados Pipeline, the main feed to the 400,000-barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal, has been shut for all but three weeks of the past year, Lagos-based SBM Intelligence said in its weekly risk analysis published Friday.

Chicago, IL

