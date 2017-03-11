Nigeria wants Shell to open major pipeline but attack feared
Nigeria wants Royal Dutch Shell to reopen one of its main pipelines but the oil multinational is resisting, analysts say, for fear it could once again be bombed by militants. The Trans Forcados Pipeline, the main feed to the 400,000-barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal, has been shut for all but three weeks of the past year, Lagos-based SBM Intelligence said in its weekly risk analysis published Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 min
|RoxLo
|609
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|49 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,037
|Ukraine appoints young woman to lead purge of b...
|1 hr
|About time
|67
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|28
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|1 hr
|About time
|54
|Deported single dad worries about the future of...
|2 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|2 hr
|NY conservitive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC