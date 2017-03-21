New York (Ap) - America's most popular dog breed is taking yet another victory Lab.
Labrador retrievers extended their record run last year in the top spot, leading the American Kennel Club's new rankings Tuesday for a 26th straight year. But Rottweilers are enjoying renewed favor, and some other dogs have been striding up the popularity ladder.
