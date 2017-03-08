National news: Man arrested after sev...

National news: Man arrested after seven hurt in axe attack at Dusseldorf train station

A MAN has been arrested after seven people were injured with an axe at the main train station in Dusseldorf, Germany, in what appeared to be a random attack, police said. A person, probably armed with an axe, attacked people at random," police said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

