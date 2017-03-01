Mother raped after being forced into ...

Mother raped after being forced into car with her toddler while on seafront walk

Detectives are hunting for two men who abducted a mother and her toddler in broad daylight and raped her in an ordeal lasting up to seven hours. The woman was with her child on the seafront in Redcar when they were forced into a car between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Friday, Cleveland Police said.

Chicago, IL

