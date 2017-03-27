Mexico transfers Zetas cartel leader ...

Mexico transfers Zetas cartel leader to border prison

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Mexican authorities say they have transferred the leader of the brutal Zetas drug cartel to the same border prison that held Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman before he was extradited to the United States in January. A federal official not authorized to be quoted by name says Miguel Angel Trevino Morales was transferred from the Altiplano prison west of Mexico City to a federal prison in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Well Well 8,075
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 6 hr jonjedi 74
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 6 hr EL Cacique-GSB 48
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... 8 hr kornadnez 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 hr Banned Aid 513,325
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... 9 hr Mullahing It Over 2
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... 12 hr Ronald 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC