Man shares photo of - genuinely nice bloke' Keith Palmer after officer's murder

A man who met Pc Keith Palmer has said his murder "sent a shiver down my spine" as he shared a photo of himself and his daughters with the officer outside the Houses of Parliament. In a post on Facebook, Andrew Thorogood, 41, a jeweller from Alice Springs, Northern Territory in Australia, said he had met the "genuinely nice bloke" last year and invited him to visit.

