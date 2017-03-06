Man remanded on murder charge after p...

Man remanded on murder charge after pensioner found in allotment garage

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: York Press

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 80-year-old grandmother whose body was found in a garage at an allotment. Rahim Mohammadi, 40, of Goldsmiths Row, east London, was charged on Sunday with the murder of Lea Adri-Soejoko, the Metropolitan Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Barmsweb 194
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Bad Visit 8,041
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... 5 hr spytheweb 6
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 hr Faith Michigan 513,093
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 7 hr Agents of Corruption 51
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 8 hr kopl 13
News More 8 hr RoxLo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC