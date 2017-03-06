Man remanded on murder charge after pensioner found in allotment garage
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 80-year-old grandmother whose body was found in a garage at an allotment. Rahim Mohammadi, 40, of Goldsmiths Row, east London, was charged on Sunday with the murder of Lea Adri-Soejoko, the Metropolitan Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|3 hr
|Barmsweb
|194
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Bad Visit
|8,041
|Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Faith Michigan
|513,093
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|7 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|51
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|8 hr
|kopl
|13
|More
|8 hr
|RoxLo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC