Man charged with murder after death of toddler
Paramedics were called to the home in Woodville Road at about 2.30pm and carried out CPR on the child but he was later pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital. A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Craig Smith, 28, from Woodville Road, Birkenhead, has been charged with murder and two counts of child neglect.
