Man arrested in probe into disappearance of Corrie McKeague
Police investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice. Suffolk Constabulary said the 26-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and is being questioned over "information provided to the investigation".
