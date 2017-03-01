Malaysia files warrant for North Korean airline worker over Kim Jong Nam death
An arrest warrant has been issued for a North Korean airline employee over the fatal poisoning of the half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysian police said. The warrant was issued for 37-year-old Kim Uk Il, who works for Air Koryo, North Korea's national carrier, police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said.
