Malaysia files warrant for North Korean airline worker over Kim Jong Nam death

An arrest warrant has been issued for a North Korean airline employee over the fatal poisoning of the half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysian police said. The warrant was issued for 37-year-old Kim Uk Il, who works for Air Koryo, North Korea's national carrier, police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said.

