Lawyers sue Chinese authorities for not getting rid of smog
Lawyer Cheng Hai has an itemized list of compensation demands from Beijing authorities over the city's smog: 65 yuan for having to buy face masks, 100 yuan for seeing a doctor for a sore throat and 9,999 yuan for emotional distress. Fed up with what they consider halfhearted efforts to fight air pollution, Cheng and like-minded lawyers are putting China's legal system to the test by suing the governments of the capital and its surrounding regions.
