Lawmaker shocked by 'insane' boozing at Rhode Island capitol
A new state lawmaker said she's surprised by the "insane amount of drinking" that goes on in the State House. Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh told WPRO-AM on Tuesday that lawmakers have "file cabinets full of booze."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|35 min
|WHAT
|36,793
|Spending $1M lets you 'live like a king' in Win...
|35 min
|NOT so SAGE CREEK
|1
|Study says no firm estimate on costs to raise a...
|37 min
|PILASTER - TAX th...
|1
|'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|5 hr
|where will it end
|1
|Federal government to table budget on March 22 ...
|5 hr
|where will it end
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC