Lawmaker shocked by 'insane' boozing ...

Lawmaker shocked by 'insane' boozing at Rhode Island capitol

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A new state lawmaker said she's surprised by the "insane amount of drinking" that goes on in the State House. Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh told WPRO-AM on Tuesday that lawmakers have "file cabinets full of booze."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 35 min WHAT 36,793
News Spending $1M lets you 'live like a king' in Win... 35 min NOT so SAGE CREEK 1
News Study says no firm estimate on costs to raise a... 37 min PILASTER - TAX th... 1
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... 1 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... 5 hr where will it end 1
News Federal government to table budget on March 22 ... 5 hr where will it end 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,800 • Total comments across all topics: 279,396,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC