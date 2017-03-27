Labour losing ground and Lib Dems a g...

Labour losing ground and Lib Dems a growing force in London, poll shows

Labour's backing in London has fallen by nine points over the past year, while Liberal Democrats have doubled their support in the capital since the EU referendum, according to a new poll. The YouGov survey for Queen Mary University of London put Labour on 37%, just three points ahead of the Conservatives on 34%, with Lib Dems on 14% and Ukip down four points on 9%.

