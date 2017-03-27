Kindness campaign marks 20th anniversary of death of Diana, Princess of Wales
A campaign to make the nation a kinder place has been launched to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. The drive, set up in memory of the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry's mother by the Diana Award, was unveiled on National Kindness Day.
