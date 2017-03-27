Katie Hopkins fails to win permission...

Katie Hopkins fails to win permission to appeal over High Court libel action

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins has failed to win permission to appeal over a High Court libel action which landed her with a six-figure bill. On March 10 she was ordered to pay A 24,000 damages to writer Jack Monroe at the end of a case dubbed "Twibel" by media pundits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 min J_a_n 513,393
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 12 min Neal Cassady 35
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr WHAT 36,792
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr not a mental cripple 8,083
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 2 hr Fire 60
News Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h... 3 hr custody dispute 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... 3 hr Ben 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC