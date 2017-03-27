Katie Hopkins fails to win permission to appeal over High Court libel action
Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins has failed to win permission to appeal over a High Court libel action which landed her with a six-figure bill. On March 10 she was ordered to pay A 24,000 damages to writer Jack Monroe at the end of a case dubbed "Twibel" by media pundits.
