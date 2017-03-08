Katie Hopkins faces six-figure bill after losing libel case over tweets
Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins faces a six-figure bill after losing a libel action brought against her over two of her tweets. She was ordered by a High Court judge on Friday to pay A 24,000 damages to writer Jack Monroe at the conclusion of a case dubbed "Twibel" by media pundits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|25 min
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|23
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Canada Needs Immi...
|4
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|2 hr
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|J_a_n
|513,120
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|8,054
|Nikki Haley's Views on Russia Differ Sharply fr...
|4 hr
|About time
|2
|Gazprom: Ukraine siphoning off gas (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|About time
|348
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC