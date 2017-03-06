Kate's private secretary to leave in ...

Kate's private secretary to leave in the summer

12 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The Duchess of Cambridge's private secretary is to leave her post in the summer after 10 years service to the royal family, Kensington Palace has confirmed. Rebecca Deacon has been Kate's right-hand woman since being appointed in 2012, the year after the Cambridges married.

Chicago, IL

