Kate to attend Luxembourg independenc...

Kate to attend Luxembourg independence celebrations

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

The Duchess of Cambridge is to visit Luxembourg to attend commemorations marking the 150th anniversary of a treaty that confirmed the country's independence and neutrality. Kate will travel to the country on May 11 to attend events celebrating the 1867 Treaty of London, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min DaniEl 513,341
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... 1 hr commenters 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr LIbEralS 36,787
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr TRD 71,275
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... 7 hr Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... 7 hr Dee Dee Dee 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,076
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,783 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC