Jordan executes 10 men convicted of t...

Jordan executes 10 men convicted of terror charges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Jordan on Saturday executed 10 men convicted of terrorism charges, including deadly attacks on tourists, Jordanian security forces and a local writer, the government spokesman said. It was the largest round of executions since pro-Western Jordan launched its crackdown on Islamic extremists more than two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... 7 min NY conservitive 1
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 36 min Agents of Corruption 27
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) 59 min rok 154
News Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psy... 1 hr Coco loco 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Coco loco 513,063
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... 1 hr Andy 4
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 hr Only 608
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC