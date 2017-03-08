Jeremy Corbyn - absolutely fine' with...

Jeremy Corbyn - absolutely fine' with second Scottish referendum being held

Labour is prepared to fight to keep Scotland in the UK for a second time, with leader Jeremy Corbyn saying it is "absolutely fine" for another vote to be held. Mr Corbyn said he did not think that Westminster should seek to block another independence referendum if Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insists on holding one.

