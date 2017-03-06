Iraq welcomes removal from revised US travel ban
Iraq welcomed its removal from a revised U.S. travel ban on Monday, saying the move would strengthen its alliance with Washington as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle the Islamic State group in Mosul. Iraq was among seven Muslim-majority countries whose nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to the United States in an earlier order issued by President Donald Trump in January, which sparked worldwide outrage and was blocked by the courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|20 min
|kopl
|10
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|33 min
|Only New Resident
|2
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|1 hr
|synchronized_2_re...
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|10
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|DaniEl
|513,082
|The upside of Bill's schemes
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|6
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|2 hr
|Serenity
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC