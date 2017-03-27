How leaders of the remaining states r...

How leaders of the remaining states reacted to the triggering of Article 50

The UK's partnership with the EU has been hailed by some of the remaining 27 member states after Theresa May triggered Article 50. Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said it regretted the UK's decision, describing it as a "close and valuable partner in the EU". He said he welcomed "the constructive approach" in Theresa May's letter and hoped the relationship between the two countries would be "as positive and mutually beneficial as possible even after withdrawal".

