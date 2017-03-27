How leaders of the remaining states reacted to the triggering of Article 50
The UK's partnership with the EU has been hailed by some of the remaining 27 member states after Theresa May triggered Article 50. Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said it regretted the UK's decision, describing it as a "close and valuable partner in the EU". He said he welcomed "the constructive approach" in Theresa May's letter and hoped the relationship between the two countries would be "as positive and mutually beneficial as possible even after withdrawal".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Alaturq
|513,397
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|3 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|36
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|chazmo
|36,793
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|not a mental cripple
|8,083
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|Fire
|60
|Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h...
|9 hr
|custody dispute
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|10 hr
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC