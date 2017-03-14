Hong Kong set to get new leader as an...

Hong Kong set to get new leader as anointed by Beijing

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Protesters scuffle with police officers during a protest against the chief executive election in Hong Kong, Sunday, March 26, 2017. A committee dominated by pro-Beijing elites is casting ballots Sunday to choose Hong Kong's next leader in the first such vote since 2014's huge pro-democracy protests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 1 hr jonjedi 61
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr DaniEl 513,301
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr doG mnaDed lyHo p... 71,273
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) 8 hr Maeakafa 561
News The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild' 9 hr Adam 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) 11 hr dieu 2
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... 12 hr Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,822,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC