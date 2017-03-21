Harry follows in Diana's footsteps wi...

Harry follows in Diana's footsteps with HIV charity visit

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

Prince Harry has followed in the footsteps of his late mother by dropping in on a charity helping those living with HIV. During a day-long series of engagements in Leicester, Harry spent time chatting to service users, volunteers and trustees at the Leicestershire Aids Support Service .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... 14 min Frogface Kate 26
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 17 min DaniEl 513,166
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... 32 min David or David is... 4
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 1 hr PayupSucka 26
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) 1 hr AceHigh777 66
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 5 hr Tm Cln 58
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... 5 hr muzis_R_roaches 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC