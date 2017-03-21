Harry follows in Diana's footsteps with HIV charity visit
Prince Harry has followed in the footsteps of his late mother by dropping in on a charity helping those living with HIV. During a day-long series of engagements in Leicester, Harry spent time chatting to service users, volunteers and trustees at the Leicestershire Aids Support Service .
