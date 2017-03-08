Hammond pledges extra 2bn to help tackle social care crisis
The crisis in social care in England has forced Chancellor Philip Hammond to pledge an extra A 2 billion over three years to help ease the pressure. The money, with A 1 billion promised in 2017/18, follows intense pressure from MPs and councils, but falls short of the levels of funding demanded by some campaigners.
