Hammond pledges extra 2bn to help tackle social care crisis

The crisis in social care in England has forced Chancellor Philip Hammond to pledge an extra A 2 billion over three years to help ease the pressure. The money, with A 1 billion promised in 2017/18, follows intense pressure from MPs and councils, but falls short of the levels of funding demanded by some campaigners.

Chicago, IL

