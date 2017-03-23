Hamas closes Gaza crossing with Israel after senior militant shot dead
Masked gunmen from the Qassam brigade, the militia wing of Hamas, carry the body of Mazen Faqha during his funeral in Gaza City Hamas Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozum said the Erez crossing point will be "fully closed in both directions" until further notice. The unusual measure came after a senior Hamas militant, Mazen Faqha, was shot dead at the entrance of his Gaza City home late on Friday.
