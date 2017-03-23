Hamas closes Gaza crossing with Israe...

Hamas closes Gaza crossing with Israel after senior militant shot dead

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Masked gunmen from the Qassam brigade, the militia wing of Hamas, carry the body of Mazen Faqha during his funeral in Gaza City Hamas Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozum said the Erez crossing point will be "fully closed in both directions" until further notice. The unusual measure came after a senior Hamas militant, Mazen Faqha, was shot dead at the entrance of his Gaza City home late on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 8,067
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr chazmo 513,306
News The new underground railroad 2 hr Nemeth Motors 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 5 hr Tm Cln 60
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... 6 hr just Jay _ for fr... 1
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt 7 hr Parden Pard 1
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... 8 hr jonjedi 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,838,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC