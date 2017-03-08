GOP lawmaker: Obamacare replacement '...

GOP lawmaker: Obamacare replacement 'not in a form that I approve of'

7 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

California Rep. Darrell Issa faced an often critical crowd at his town hall meeting Saturday over his position on repealing the Affordable Care Act. The California Republican declined to say how he'd vote on the Republican plan to repeal the law, unveiled earlier this week, but acknowledged that the plan needs fixing.

