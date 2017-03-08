German shopping centre closed after terror attack tip-off
Police ordered a shopping centre in the German city of Essen not to open on Saturday after receiving credible tips of an imminent attack. The shopping centre and adjacent car park stayed closed as about 100 police officers, many armed with machine pistols and bullet-proof vests, positioned themselves around the compound to prevent anyone from entering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|1 hr
|Your stupid
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Aliroger1
|513,236
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,269
|Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ...
|7 hr
|Symphony phart
|1
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|7 hr
|Gone
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|8 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,057
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC