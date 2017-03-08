German shopping centre closed after t...

German shopping centre closed after terror attack tip-off

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

Police ordered a shopping centre in the German city of Essen not to open on Saturday after receiving credible tips of an imminent attack. The shopping centre and adjacent car park stayed closed as about 100 police officers, many armed with machine pistols and bullet-proof vests, positioned themselves around the compound to prevent anyone from entering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... 1 hr Your stupid 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Aliroger1 513,236
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr TRD 71,269
News Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ... 7 hr Symphony phart 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... 7 hr Gone 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... 8 hr Solarman 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 279,487,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC