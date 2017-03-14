General favors more aggressive approa...

General favors more aggressive approach in Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Vowing he won't turn Somalia into a "free fire zone," the commander of U.S. Africa Command said Friday he wants greater authority to conduct airstrikes and use military forces in the African country to allow the U.S. to strike al-Qaida-linked militants more quickly. Marine Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... 39 min Warkentin Willie 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Brahmin 513,273
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 5 hr jonjedi 47
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... 9 hr SirPrize 3
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... 9 hr visitor 1
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... 10 hr VERY ALARMED 2 6
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) 10 hr hippity hoppity 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,801,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC