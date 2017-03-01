Francois Fillon's home searched in family jobs probe

Investigators have searched the Paris home of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon in a probe into parliamentary jobs for his family members. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35497762.ece/a7426/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-d8cad7ff-1ca0-46b6-ac86-6b0624374501_I1.jpg Investigators have searched the Paris home of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon in a probe into parliamentary jobs for his family members.

