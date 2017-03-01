Five injured in roof collapse at Sout...

Five injured in roof collapse at South African hospital

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Part of a hospital roof has collapsed in South Africa's largest city, injuring five people and forcing some patients wrapped in gowns and blankets to temporarily leave the building. Rescue workers were assessing whether anyone was trapped in the rubble at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, where a section of roof fell near the main entrance, close to the maternity department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr chazmo 36,784
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) 3 hr ThatsPhartt 10
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr Barmsweb 189
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr J_a_n 513,002
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 4 hr Fundie Sniffling 13
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr TRD 71,413
News Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ... 4 hr Fundie Sniffling 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC