Finish the peace building of Martin McGuinness, Clinton urges leaders
Former US president Bill Clinton has made an impassioned plea for people to finish the peace building of Martin McGuinness. Thousands of people thronged the streets of Londonderry's Bogside as the veteran Sinn Fein figure's funeral took place in St Columba's Church.
