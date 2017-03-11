Families evacuated after discovery of...

Families evacuated after discovery of World War Two bomb return home

Residents evacuated after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb have been allowed to return to their homes. The device, weighing 500lb , was defused and removed from the site in north-west London more than 24 hours after it was first found.

Chicago, IL

