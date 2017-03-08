European Commission chief Juncker hop...

European Commission chief Juncker hopes UK could rejoin EU after Brexit

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said he hopes "the day will come when the British re-enter the boat". At a press conference in Brussels after a meeting of the 27 other EU leaders, Mr Juncker said: "I don't like Brexit because I would like to be in the same boat as the British.

Chicago, IL

