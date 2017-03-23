Drug lord Paul Monk jailed for 18 years

"Career criminal" Paul Monk, 56, oversaw the importation of 997 kilograms of cocaine into the UK having evaded justice for years after fleeing overseas, the Metropolitan Police said. He was snared by authorities in Spain when they searched a house in Javea, near Alicante, last April, finding piles of cash hidden in pot plants and paperwork outlining his illicit operations.

