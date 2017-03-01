Dramatic pictures show coach on fire ...

Dramatic pictures show coach on fire on A1

Read more: Witney Gazette

The blaze broke out at around 9.25am on Thursday south of Chester-le-Street, County Durham, and everyone on board was brought off safely before flames engulfed the vehicle. Photos from the incident where Durham, High Handenhold & Spennymoor crews dealing with A1M bus fire this morning.

