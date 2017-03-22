Donald Trump offers - full co-operation and support' over Westminster attack
Donald Trump has offered the "full co-operation and support" of the United States in responding to the Westminster terror attack and "bringing those responsible to justice". The White House said the US president offered his condolences to Theresa May in a phone call following the bloody events in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|2 min
|Fred Mertz
|4
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|1 hr
|BHM5267
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|2 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|3 hr
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Alaturq
|513,210
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|5 hr
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC