Details of Great Repeal Bill published
The Government has published details of proposed legislation to transfer the whole of EU law on to the UK statute book as Britain leaves the European Union. Brexit Secretary David Davis told the House of Commons that the Great Repeal Bill will provide "clarity and certainty" for businesses and citizens as Brexit takes place, with standards and rules maintained until Parliament decides to amend or remove them.
Read more at Yeovil Express.
