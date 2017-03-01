Deal made after Mexican man died at b...

Deal made after Mexican man died at border gets initial OK

SAN DIEGO A federal judge tentatively approved an agreement Thursday for the U.S. government to pay $1 million to the children of a Mexican man who died after being detained by immigration authorities and shot several times with a stun gun. The settlement considered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Louisa Porter is intended to end a nearly 7-year case that prompted widespread complaints that U.S. immigration authorities tolerated agents who use excessive force.

