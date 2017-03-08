David Miliband: Don't pull up drawbridge after Brexit

Britain must make sure it does not pull up the drawbridge after Brexit and leave Europe to deal with the migration crisis on its own, David Miliband has said. The former British politician, who now heads up the International Rescue Committee , said it will be much harder for the UK to maintain a global role after leaving the European Union, which has seen hundreds of thousands of men, women and children seeking refuge from the civil war in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.