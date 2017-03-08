David Miliband: Don't pull up drawbridge after Brexit
Britain must make sure it does not pull up the drawbridge after Brexit and leave Europe to deal with the migration crisis on its own, David Miliband has said. The former British politician, who now heads up the International Rescue Committee , said it will be much harder for the UK to maintain a global role after leaving the European Union, which has seen hundreds of thousands of men, women and children seeking refuge from the civil war in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|13 min
|About time
|173
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|30 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|5
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|58 min
|chugs are still pos
|16
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|39
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Russia demands loyalty or silence, say Crimea's...
|1 hr
|About time
|3
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|1 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC