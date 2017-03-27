Daily Mail accused of sexism over 'Le...

Daily Mail accused of sexism over 'Legs-it' front page

Theresa May has played down a row over the Daily Mail's front page picture of her and Nicola Sturgeon focusing on their legs. The Prime Minister said she did not mind if "people want to have a bit of fun" about how she was dressed.

