Corrie McKeague search continues at landfill site
A search team trawling a landfill site in the investigation into missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague has been through more than 845 tonnes of waste. Suffolk Police said that officers from the Health and Safety Executive were now working with the force, as the search nears the end of its third week.
