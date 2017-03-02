Chloe designera s swan song in Paris;...

Chloe designera s swan song in Paris; fashion gets political

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Solange Knowles was among the fashion, film and music industry stars out for British designer Clare Waight Keller's swan song at Chloe at Paris Fashion Week Thursday. But politics also was in the air with France's culture minister saying the rise of nationalism could threaten Paris' multicultural fashion industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 min Mrs Sunny 513,003
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 1 hr spytheweb 5
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 7 hr chazmo 36,784
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) 7 hr ThatsPhartt 10
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 7 hr Barmsweb 189
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 7 hr Fundie Sniffling 13
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr TRD 71,413
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC