Channel 4 relocation outside London - would be highly damaging'

15 hrs ago

Channel 4 has warned that forcing it to move outside of London "would be highly damaging" after the Government announced the broadcaster will remain publicly owned, but faces being relocated. How it spends money and where it is based is being reviewed to make sure it is "serving the country", Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said.

Chicago, IL

