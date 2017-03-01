Calls grow for attorney general Jeff ...

Calls grow for attorney general Jeff Sessions to withdraw from Russia probe

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

A growing number of Republicans have joined Democratic leaders in calling for US attorney general Jeff Sessions to step aside from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election. Top Democrats demanded that Mr Sessions resign as the nation's top law enforcement officer after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's US envoy during the campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min J_a_n 513,002
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 7 min Fundie Sniffling 13
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) 24 min TRUMP 9
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 25 min TRD 71,413
News Trump's 'bromance' with Russia's Putin appears ... 25 min Fundie Sniffling 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr chazmo 36,778
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) 2 hr Will Means 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC