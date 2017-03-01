Calls grow for attorney general Jeff Sessions to withdraw from Russia probe
A growing number of Republicans have joined Democratic leaders in calling for US attorney general Jeff Sessions to step aside from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election. Top Democrats demanded that Mr Sessions resign as the nation's top law enforcement officer after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's US envoy during the campaign.
