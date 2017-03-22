Budget 2017: Ottawa's housing strategy offers $1 billion a year
The Justin Trudeau government's new national housing plan promises about $1 billion a year for the next decade to help bring housing costs into reach for more Canadians. Finance Minister Bill Morneau's second budget , revealed Wednesday, promises a "renewed partnership" with provinces, and an additional $11.2 billion over 11 years to increase housing affordability.
