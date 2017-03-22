Budget 2017: Ottawa's housing strateg...

Budget 2017: Ottawa's housing strategy offers $1 billion a year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The Justin Trudeau government's new national housing plan promises about $1 billion a year for the next decade to help bring housing costs into reach for more Canadians. Finance Minister Bill Morneau's second budget , revealed Wednesday, promises a "renewed partnership" with provinces, and an additional $11.2 billion over 11 years to increase housing affordability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Chief Expose JewA... 513,224
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 26 min BHM5267 11
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... 2 hr Fred Mertz 4
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Dudley 8,065
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 5 hr Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... 6 hr Leah McLaren 1
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... 8 hr keep peeps in fea... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,099 • Total comments across all topics: 279,758,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC