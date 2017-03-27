British cyclist Mike Hall killed in car crash during Australian endurance race
Veteran British endurance cyclist Mike Hall has died after being struck by a car during the Indian Pacific Wheel race from Perth to Sydney, event officials said. Police from the Australian Capital Territory said a male cyclist died at the scene following the collision on the Monaro Highway near Williamsdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Into The Night
|8,116
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|46 min
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|51 min
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 hr
|Observer
|58
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|1 hr
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|2 hr
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC