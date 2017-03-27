Britain will seek ambitious Gulf trad...

Britain will seek ambitious Gulf trade arrangement after Brexit, says PM

Britain will seek an "ambitious" new trade deal with the Gulf region, Theresa May said as she prepared to trigger the start of the UK's formal withdrawal from the EU. The Prime Minister welcomed a commitment of A 5 billion of investment from Qatar as a "bold statement of continued confidence" in the British economy.

Chicago, IL

