Boris Johnson to visit Moscow in coming weeks
Mr Johnson will be the first minister to travel to Moscow for an official visit in more than five years. A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "The Foreign Secretary has accepted an invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Moscow in the coming weeks."
